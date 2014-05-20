FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 20
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday
to offer 4 billion to 10 billion crowns ($499.36 million) worth
of domestic government bonds in two primary auctions taking
place in June.
    Czech April PPI flat month-on-month
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds steadied on
Monday as investors took a breather after sharp swings last
week.
    CEE POWER: Flooding in the Balkans pushed Serbian day ahead
power higher on Monday while low levels of wind generation
supported central European prices, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    
    SLOVAK NAY TO BUY 26 ELECTRO WORLD SHOPS
    Slovak biggest electronics chain, Nay, will acquire all 26
shops of the loss-making Electro World, Czech Republic's number
two, for an undisclosed price.
    Electro World reported loss of 188 million Czech crowns
($9.39 million) from revenue of 4.3 billion crowns in 2013.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER ZAORALEK MIGHT JOIN THE COMMISSION
    The Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek might become the
country's candidate to the European Commission and his seat at
the government could then go to Hynek Kmonicek, foreign affairs
advisor to the President Milos Zeman, the paper reported,
quoting unnamed sources.
    That swap could help Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to make
up his relations with the president and appease opposition
within his Social Democratic party, the paper said.
    Pravo, page 1 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
