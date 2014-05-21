FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 21
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    TELEFONICA CR: The Czech central bank approved investment
group PPF's mandatory buyout offer price for shares of
Telefonica Czech Republic, it said in a document
posted on its website.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BANKS: Bank lending in the Czech Republic grew by 4.6
percent year-on-year in the first quarter, led by households and
financial institutions, the Czech Banking Association (CBA) said
on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Serbian dinar and Croatian kuna weakened on
Tuesday amid fears the cost of cleaning up after devastating
floods in the Balkans would weigh on their already-strained
public finances.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher renewables output pushed
central European day ahead power lower on Tuesday, though power
plant outages in Serbia helped to keep Hungarian prices at a
regional premium, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.465     27.473    0.03      -0.49
 vs Dollar         20.021     20.036    0.07      -0.78
 Czech Equities    989.66     989.66     0.41       0.06
 U.S. Equities 16,374.31  16,511.86    -0.83      -1.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELEFONICA CR: Slovak firm Bell Trade has increased a claim
for damages against Telefonica Czech Republic to 9.7
billion Czech crowns, stemming from a lawsuit dating back to
2002, the newspaper reported. Telefonica does not recognise the
claims, its spokesman told the newspaper, adding no contract
with the concerned party was closed.
    E15, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.