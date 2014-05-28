Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Shares in brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group begin trading in Prague. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release first quarter results. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ M&A: A consortium of Czech investment group KKCG, Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH will bid for a licence to operate Turkey's national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE BANKS: Western European banks continued to withdraw funding from central and eastern Europe in the fourth quarter of 2013, a report showed on Tuesday, but overall credit conditions have begun to improve. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint eased and Hungarian government bonds rebounded after the central bank reduced its base rate again, to a record low of 2.4 percent, as expected. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices fell on Tuesday on stronger wind and solar power generation, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.41 27.415 0.02 -0.29 vs Dollar 20.084 20.103 0.09 -1.1 Czech Equities 1,009.25 1,009.25 0.24 2.04 U.S. Equities 16,675.5 16,606.27 0.42 0.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST======================== DEBT CEILING: Finance Minister Andrej Babis has sent a proposal for a constitutional debt ceiling into a review process, the newspaper reported without citing sources. Under the proposal, automatic spending cuts would be triggered by state debt - which stands at around 46 percent of gross domestic product - reaching 55 percent of GDP. The legislation would need 120 votes in the 200-seat lower house. The centre-left ruling coalition holds 111 seats. Babis said the coalition has not debated the proposal yet. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)