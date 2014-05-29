FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 29, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    WAGES: The Czech government will raise wages of state
employees by 3.5 percent next year, Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved framework
for the 2015 spending.
    FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank held overall foreign
reserves worth 40.8 billion euros ($55.55 billion) at the end of
2013, out of which the bank held 27.4 billion in euros, its
annual report showed on Wednesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly eased on
Wednesday in the aftermath of the biggest battle of a pro-Russia
uprising in eastern Ukraine this week that killed dozens.  
    CEE POWER:  Falling consumption due to a public holiday in
Germany and other countries in the region helped pushed down
central European spot power prices on Wednesday, traders said.
    CNB VICE-GOV HAMPL: MARKET SENTIMENT IS IMPROVING
    Sentiment in the Czech market is improving, although there
are deflationary pressures surrounding it, Mojmir Hampl,
Vice-Governor of the Czech National Bank (CNB) was quoted as
saying.
    "We live in times where all around there are very low
inflationary pressures, or rather deflationary pressures, it
could be said. (But) the sentiment in our market is turning
around and a turn for better can be observed," Hampl said.
    Lidove Noviny, page 17

    T-MOBILE LEADS CZECH MARKET WITH 5.67 MLN CUSTOMERS
    T-Mobile Czech Republic is the biggest phone operator in the
country with 5.67 million customers including those signed up by
re-sellers. Telefonica Czech Republic follows with 5.065 million
customers, third Vodafone has 3.10 million customers.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    TPCA CHIEF EXPECTS FULL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN OCTOBER
    Production at TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly
owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen
, should reach its full capacity in October, when three
teams should work in two shifts for six days in a week, Kenta
Koide, president of TPCA was quoted as saying.
    From the beginning of June, the plant should produce around
1000 vehicles a day. when two teams rotate in two shifts in a
four-day workweek.
    The maximum capacity for the next year is set at 340,000
cars, but the real production will depend on demand, Koide said.
    Ekonom, page 30       
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

