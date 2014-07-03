Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3

PRAGUE, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) made a new pitch to bondholders to back a capital restructuring plan but the scale of the dilution shareholders will suffer and its threat to sell a main business unit pushed its shares down by as much as 20 percent. Story: Related news: BUDWEISER: The global brewer behind the U.S. Budweiser lager has moved to strengthen its ownership of the name, making a small acquisition in the Czech city whose rival brew fought for years over rights to one of the world's best-known brands. Story: Related news: UKRAINE: Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream said on Wednesday multiple shippers submitted binding bids in the so-called open season for capacity on a pipeline that will carry gas into Ukraine via the European Union. Story: Related news: GOVT: The Czech centre-left government approved social spending and tax relief measures on Wednesday as it aims to help the economy by higher expenditure after years of austerity. Story: Related news: SLOVAK GOVT: Slovakia's Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky resigned on Wednesday in the first move of a cabinet shake-up as Prime Minister Robert Fico tried to prop up his centre-left government's sagging popularity. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's main currencies will firm against the euro this year although slowing economic recoveries in the region mean policymakers will be wary of too much currency strength, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty gave up some of its early gains on Wednesday after Poland's central bank left interest rates unchanged but dropped its forward guidance that rates would stay on hold until the autumn. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power diverged on Wednesday with forecasts for increased renewable supply dragging Czech and Slovak prices lower but outages helping to lift Hungarian day ahead, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.406 27.415 0.03 -0.27 vs Dollar 20.088 20.103 0.07 -1.12 Czech Equities 9,97.32 9,97.32 -0.29 0.84 U.S. Equities 16,976.24 16,956.07 0.12 2.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ: Junior government party Christian Democrats will nominate one person to utility CEZ's supervisory board, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said. They and Sobotka's Social Democrats objected to Finance Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the other coalition member ANO, name new supervisory board members without consultation within in the coalition. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)