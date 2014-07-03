FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3
#Beverages - Brewers
July 3, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) 
 made a new pitch to bondholders to back a capital
restructuring plan but the scale of the dilution shareholders
will suffer and its threat to sell a main business unit pushed
its shares down by as much as 20 percent.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    BUDWEISER: The global brewer behind the U.S. Budweiser lager
has moved to strengthen its ownership of the name, making a
small acquisition in the Czech city whose rival brew fought for
years over rights to one of the world's best-known brands.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UKRAINE: Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream said on
Wednesday multiple shippers submitted binding bids in the
so-called open season for capacity on a pipeline that will carry
gas into Ukraine via the European Union.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    GOVT: The Czech centre-left government approved social
spending and tax relief measures on Wednesday as it aims to help
the economy by higher expenditure after years of austerity.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SLOVAK GOVT: Slovakia's Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky
resigned on Wednesday in the first move of a cabinet shake-up as
Prime Minister Robert Fico tried to prop up his centre-left
government's sagging popularity.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's main currencies will firm
against the euro this year although slowing economic recoveries
in the region mean policymakers will be wary of too much
currency strength, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty gave up some of its early
gains on Wednesday after Poland's central bank left interest
rates unchanged but dropped its forward guidance that rates
would stay on hold until the autumn. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central European spot power diverged on Wednesday
with forecasts for increased renewable supply dragging Czech and
Slovak prices lower but outages helping to lift Hungarian day
ahead, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.406     27.415    0.03      -0.27
 vs Dollar         20.088     20.103    0.07      -1.12
 Czech Equities   9,97.32    9,97.32    -0.29       0.84
 U.S. Equities 16,976.24  16,956.07     0.12       2.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ: Junior government party Christian Democrats will
nominate one person to utility CEZ's supervisory
board, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said. They and Sobotka's
Social Democrats objected to Finance Minister Andrej Babis,
leader of the other coalition member ANO, name new supervisory
board members without consultation within in the coalition.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

