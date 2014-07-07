FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7
July 7, 2014

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    May foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
    May industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
    CENTRAL BANK: Czech central bank board agreed at its June
meeting that new information from the domestic economy presented
a slightly downward risk to the bank's inflation forecast,
minutes from the meeting showed on Friday.
    CAR REGISTRATIONS: Czech passenger car registrations rose by
16.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2014 to 94,058
cars, the country's car importers' association said on Friday.
    WIMBLEDON: Her nearest and dearest thought she was "too nice
to play tennis" but Petra Kvitova proved that when she walks out
on court, she is "not that nice" as she handed Eugenie Bouchard
a right royal thumping in the Wimbledon final.
    CEE MARKETS: Sinking bank shares knocked Central European
stock indices lower on Friday as a profit warning from regional
player Erste ERST.VI increased worries over banking health in
parts of the region. 
    CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day
climbed on Friday due to forecasts for less renewable supply in
the region and increasing demand at the start of the work week,
traders said.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.427     27.415    -0.04      -0.35
 vs Dollar         20.201     20.103    -0.49      -1.69
 Czech Equities    958.63     958.63     -3.89      -3.07
 U.S. Equities 17,068.26  16,976.24      0.54       2.97
    PPF BOUGHT BACK 7.2 PERCENT SHARES OF O2 CR MOBILE OPERATOR 
    Financial group PPF announced in an ad that it bought back
7.16 percent of O2 Czech Republic (formerly Telefonica Czech
Republic), acquiring 7.28 percent of voting rights.
    PPF acquired a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic in
January and launched a buyout offer at a price of 295.15 crowns
per share in May, which expired last week.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
