Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17
#Casinos & Gaming
July 17, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues with an
extraordinary session.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    
    FORTUNA BUYS TERMINALS: Czech Fortuna Entertainment Group
(FEG) has completed the acquisition of Intralot Czech,
the betting and lottery company. Intralot owns 2,500 lottery
terminals for numerical games and instant lotteries and it was
acquired by Fortuna Game, a subsidiary of Fortuna.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed on Wednesday in the wake of
data showing an uptick in Polish inflation, which has cooled
expectations for interest rate cuts to avert the threat of
deflation.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for strong solar output and the
expected return of a nuclear reactor to service increased supply
and drove down Czech and Slovak day-ahead power prices on
Wednesday, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.449     27.435   -0.05      -0.43
 vs Dollar         20.269     20.281    0.06      -2.03
 Czech Equities    962.05     962.05     0.2       -2.73
 U.S. Equities 17,138.2   17,060.68     0.45       3.39
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

 =======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    
    EU COMMISSIONER: Vera Jourova, the regional development
minister from the ANO party, is a leading candidate to become
the country's EU commissioner. The ruling three- party coalition
has been in a deep row over who should be nominated.
       
    NUCLEAR POWER: It seems likely that the country will build
one new nuclear power unit at the Temelin plant and one at the
Dukovany station. The government has been evaluating its nuclear
power strategy since CEZ cancelled a tender earlier
this year to build two new units at the Temelin plant due to low
electricity prices.
    It is not clear whether the new units will be built by CEZ
or a state company.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 
    
    FILIBUSTER IN PARLIAMENT: The centre-right opposition said
it would try to block indefinitely a civil service bill unless
its conditions to water down changes to public administration
are met.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    INVESTMENT PROJECTS TO CREATE 14,000 JOBS: Investment
projects that won state aid in the first half should create
14,000 jobs.
    Pravo, page 19 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
