Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13
October 13, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    BUYBACKS: The Czech Finance Ministry is ready to buy back
illiquid government bonds worth up to 20 billion crowns ($920
million) on the secondary market in 2014 and will continue with
buy-backs next year if conditions stay favourable, it said on
Friday.
    STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government
debt fell slightly to 1.683 trillion crowns ($77.52 billion) at
the end of September, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields
rebounded from record lows on Friday amid worries over the
global economy, after a rally set off when Poland's central bank
cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points.
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead prices fell sharply on
Friday due to expected lower weekend consumption and warm
weather that crimped heating demand, while limited import
capacity kept Hungarian spot prices at a hefty regional premium,
traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.496     27.493    -0.01      -0.6
 vs Dollar         21.703     21.762     0.27      -9.25
 Czech Equities    951.6      951.6      -1.07      -3.79
 U.S. Equities 16,544.1   16,659.25     -0.69      -0.2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    MUNICIPAL/SENATE ELECTIONS: Political movement ANO - the
government's second strongest party and founded by billionaire
Finance Minister Andrej Babis - won municipal elections in the
capitals of nine of the country's 14 regions, including in
Prague.
    Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats have the
most candidates through to the second round of Senate elections,
and it is likely the ruling coalition will keep a majority in
the upper house after the second round of voting this month.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CEZ: CEZ amended a long-term gas contract with RWE
 for its Pocerady gas-fired plant that allows it to cut
losses at power station.
    E15, page 16
    
    TEMELIN: Westinghouse has offered financing help for the
construction of two new blocks at CEZ's Temelin nuclear power
station. CEZ cancelled a tender for the expansion earlier this
year but wants to go ahead with the construction in the future;
Westinghouse had been one of two bidders.
    CTK news agency, E15, page 16
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, will add a
third shift and 800 workers for production of its new Fabia
model, according to the union's newsletter.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
