Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ BUYBACKS: The Czech Finance Ministry is ready to buy back illiquid government bonds worth up to 20 billion crowns ($920 million) on the secondary market in 2014 and will continue with buy-backs next year if conditions stay favourable, it said on Friday. Story: Related news: STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt fell slightly to 1.683 trillion crowns ($77.52 billion) at the end of September, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields rebounded from record lows on Friday amid worries over the global economy, after a rally set off when Poland's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead prices fell sharply on Friday due to expected lower weekend consumption and warm weather that crimped heating demand, while limited import capacity kept Hungarian spot prices at a hefty regional premium, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.496 27.493 -0.01 -0.6 vs Dollar 21.703 21.762 0.27 -9.25 Czech Equities 951.6 951.6 -1.07 -3.79 U.S. Equities 16,544.1 16,659.25 -0.69 -0.2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MUNICIPAL/SENATE ELECTIONS: Political movement ANO - the government's second strongest party and founded by billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis - won municipal elections in the capitals of nine of the country's 14 regions, including in Prague. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats have the most candidates through to the second round of Senate elections, and it is likely the ruling coalition will keep a majority in the upper house after the second round of voting this month. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ: CEZ amended a long-term gas contract with RWE for its Pocerady gas-fired plant that allows it to cut losses at power station. E15, page 16 TEMELIN: Westinghouse has offered financing help for the construction of two new blocks at CEZ's Temelin nuclear power station. CEZ cancelled a tender for the expansion earlier this year but wants to go ahead with the construction in the future; Westinghouse had been one of two bidders. CTK news agency, E15, page 16 SKODA: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, will add a third shift and 800 workers for production of its new Fabia model, according to the union's newsletter. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)