Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 4

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

PRAGUE - Spirits producer Stock Spirits Group to release third quarter results.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session.

JOBS: The Czech government approved on Monday a measure enabling the state to subsidise wages so companies can keep workers in their jobs, the latest in a string of measures to aid an economic recovery.

BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a deficit of 45.44 billion crowns ($2.04 billion) at the end of October, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.

PMI: Manufacturing in Poland, ex-communist central Europe's largest economy, returned to growth in October, starting to catch up with stronger expansion in the Czech Republic and Hungary in a sign of regional robustness in the face of Russian sanctions.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly held steady on Monday thanks to manufacturing data that pointed to economic growth in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, although the latter's markets stayed under pressure due to government plans.

CEE POWER: Expectations for falling wind production and higher demand pushed Czech and Slovak day ahead power prices higher on Monday, while Hungarian spot prices fell as a nuclear power plant unit was expected to be reconnected to the grid, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.761 27.478 -1.03 -1.57
vs Dollar 22.204 20.118 -10.37 -11.77
Czech Equities 974.79 974.79 -0.68 -1.44
U.S. Equities 17,366.24 17,390.52 -0.14 4.76

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto could get up to 1.3 billion Czech crowns ($58.55 million) in subsidies from the regional and central government to help its 13 billion crown investment into the Kvasiny plant. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

TPCA: TPCA carmaker plans to raise its production at the Kolin plant to 250,000 cars in 2015 from 200,000 expected this year, prezident Kenta Koide was quoted as saying. In its best year to date, 2009, the company produced 332,000 cars. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

(1 US dollar = 22.2040 Czech crown)