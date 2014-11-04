FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 4
November 4, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    PRAGUE - Spirits producer Stock Spirits Group 
 to release third quarter results.
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session.
    JOBS: The Czech government approved on Monday a measure
enabling the state to subsidise wages so companies can keep
workers in their jobs, the latest in a string of measures to aid
an economic recovery.
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a deficit of
45.44 billion crowns ($2.04 billion) at the end of October,
Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.
    PMI: Manufacturing in Poland, ex-communist central Europe's
largest economy, returned to growth in October, starting to
catch up with stronger expansion in the Czech Republic and
Hungary in a sign of regional robustness in the face of Russian
sanctions.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly held steady
on Monday thanks to manufacturing data that pointed to economic
growth in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, although the
latter's markets stayed under pressure due to government plans. 
    CEE POWER: Expectations for falling wind production and
higher demand pushed Czech and Slovak day ahead power prices
higher on Monday, while Hungarian spot prices fell as a nuclear
power plant unit was expected to be reconnected to the grid,
traders said. 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.761     27.478    -1.03     -1.57
 vs Dollar         22.204     20.118   -10.37    -11.77
 Czech Equities    974.79     974.79     -0.68     -1.44
 U.S. Equities 17,366.24  17,390.52     -0.14      4.76
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto could get up to
1.3 billion Czech crowns ($58.55 million) in subsidies from the
regional and central government to help its 13 billion crown
investment into the Kvasiny plant.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    TPCA: TPCA carmaker plans to raise its production at the
Kolin plant to 250,000 cars in 2015 from 200,000 expected this
year, prezident Kenta Koide was quoted as saying. In its best
year to date, 2009, the company produced 332,000 cars.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


(1 US dollar = 22.2040 Czech crown)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
