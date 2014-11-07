FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7
November 7, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    October foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a
session.
           
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank cut its growth and
inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing
headwinds from a slowing euro zone, and said it planned to keep
the crown currency weak until 2016.
    Story: 
    
    FX POLL: Poland's zloty is expected to lead a firming of
Central European currencies against the euro in the next 12
months as the region's economies are set to outperform the
struggling euro zone, analysts said in a Reuters poll.
    Story: 
    
    KOMERCNI: Czech lender Komercni Banka posted
higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday and
signalled it would look at paying a higher dividend ratio in the
future, boosting shares.
    Story: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Expectations for weaker power demand heading
into the weekend and higher renewables generation in the region
pushed central European day ahead prices lower on Thursday,
traders said. 
    Story: 

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    T-MOBILE: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Czech
Republic raised revenues in the first nine months of the year by
0.5 percent to 17.9 billion Czech crowns ($799.29 million).
Number of clients rose by 4.5 percent to almost 6 million, the
highest score on the Czech market.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(1 US dollar = 22.3950 Czech crown)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
