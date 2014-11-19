FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 19
November 19, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF said on Wednesday it was
offering retail investors in O2 Czech Republic the
chance to sell up to 200 shares to it for the price it bought
back shares earlier this year.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic said on Wednesday its board
had approved entering into a short-term loan agreement for up to
4 billion crowns ($181.04 million) with Czech lender Komercni
Banka.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ said on Tuesday units 3 and 4 at the
Dukovany nuclear power station were in startup mode after the
Czech electric utility completed an unplanned repair.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed a touch on
Tuesday on increased risk-taking in global markets, with
Romania's leu cautiously joining in after a shock presidential
election result failed to unnerve investors.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Colder weather and falling renewable supply in
the region lifted Central European day ahead power on Tuesday
with Czech and Slovak prompt prices hitting a week high, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    CARS: Car production is heading to a new record, with output
up 12 percent to 1.047 million vehicles in the January-October
period, according to the country's main car association.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

