Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 26

PRAGUE, Nov.26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

CROWN: The Czech central bank will most likely not change its intervention level for the crown's exchange rate of around 27 per euro EURCZK= unless there is a sharp change in the economic situation, Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper interview.

BUDGET: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he would like to narrow the 2015 central state budget deficit significantly below the planned 100 billion crowns ($4.51 billion).

CEE MARKETS: The forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged but also left intact expectations that it may resume cutting rates next year.

CEE POWER: Central and southeastern Europe spot power prices diverged on Tuesday as more expected wind power sent Czech and Slovak spot lower and tight supply and colder weather forecasts supported Hungarian and Romanian equivalents, traders said.

CARS: Hyundai Motor plans to raise its production in the Czech Republic 350,000 cars a year from the current capacity of 300,000. The carmaker has obtained all neccesary permits from the authorities. E15, page 1