Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 4
December 4, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q3/14 real wage data at 0800 GMT.     
    PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
===========================NEWS================================ 
          
    C.BANK: The Czech economy should benefit from quantitative
easing by the European Central Bank, the head of the Czech
central bank said on Wednesday, and urged people not to overplay
the economic threat of Russia's tensions with the West.
    CEE FX POLL: The zloty is likely to retreat from four-month
highs against the euro in coming months as deflation in Poland
keeps alive the risk of rate cuts by the central bank, a Reuters
poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.
    The Czech crown is expected to gain 1.3 percent
against the euro in the next 12 months from Tuesday's close, to
27.28, stronger than the 27.45 projected in a poll a month ago.
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty clung to four-month highs
against the euro and its government bond yields edged up on
Wednesday after the central bank left rates at an all-time low
of 2 percent as expected.
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for colder weather drove central
European day-ahead power prices to multi-week highs on
Wednesday, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CARS: Car plant TPCA, the joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp
 and PSA Peugeot Citroen, will produce more
than 200,000 vehicles this year, up from 185,000 in 2013. 
    Vice-President Javier Varela said he expected a slight rise
in 2015 to 230,000 units, saying the European market is still 20
percent weaker than before the global economic crisis. The plant
has capacity of 300,000 cars.
    Ekonom, page 18
    
    SALES: New car sales rose 17 percent in the first 11 months
of the year while used car imports dropped 6 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
