Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 8

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

===========================EVENTS============================== 
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

===========================NEWS================================ 
POLL: Central Europe's economic resilience is expected to help its currencies recover in 2015 after a weakening in recent weeks, according to a Jan. 5-7 Reuters poll of 24 analysts.

NWR: Loss making Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) has sold most of this year's expected coking coal output for 9 percent more than in the last quarter of 2014, helping it towards a goal of being cash positive by the end of next year.

CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank would face a new dilemma on how to meet its inflation target if there is a strengthening of deflationary pressures from the euro zone and falling oil prices, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Government bonds firmed in Central Europe on Wednesday as Romania's central bank cut its interest rates to a record low, bolstering speculation that Poland and Hungary will follow suit.

CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices diverged on Wednesday, with rising wind-power generation driving down Czech and Slovak prices and limited import capacity sending Hungarian and Romanian prices higher, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ 
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.833 27.843 0.04 -0.65 vs Dollar 23.587 23.515 -0.31 -3.31 Czech Equities 933.32 933.32 -0.69 -1.41 U.S. Equities 17,584.52 17,371.64 1.23 -1.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT 

======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
EURO: Governor of the Czech central bank, Miroslav Singer, said in an interview that in the long run the Czech Republic can hardly avoid the adoption of euro, given its main trading partner, Germany, is using the single European currency. Ekonom, page 24 

PIPELINES: The Czech Finance Ministry removed CEO Jaroslav Pantucek from the board of the state-owned Mero oil pipeline company, together with other two members. Two supervisory board members were appointed as the replacement, with Vlastimil Boura tipped as the prospective CEO of Mero. Pravo, page 18 

HYUNDAI: Hyundai Motor raised its production in the Czech plant by 3,990 cars to 307,450 units in 2014. The carmaker plans to expand its production further to 330,000 autos this year. Pravo, page 18 

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.