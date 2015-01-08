FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 8
January 8, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    POLL: Central Europe's economic resilience is expected to
help its currencies recover in 2015 after a weakening in recent
weeks, according to a Jan. 5-7 Reuters poll of 24 analysts.
    NWR: Loss making Czech miner New World Resources (NWR)
  has sold most of this year's expected coking
coal output for 9 percent more than in the last quarter of 2014,
helping it towards a goal of being cash positive by the end of
next year.
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank would face a new
dilemma on how to meet its inflation target if there is a
strengthening of deflationary pressures from the euro zone and
falling oil prices, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Government bonds firmed in Central Europe on
Wednesday as Romania's central bank cut its interest rates to a
record low, bolstering speculation that Poland and Hungary will
follow suit.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices
diverged on Wednesday, with rising wind-power generation driving
down Czech and Slovak prices and limited import capacity sending
Hungarian and Romanian prices higher, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.833     27.843    0.04      -0.65
 vs Dollar         23.587     23.515   -0.31      -3.31
 Czech Equities    933.32     933.32    -0.69      -1.41
 U.S. Equities 17,584.52  17,371.64     1.23      -1.34
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    EURO: Governor of the Czech central bank, Miroslav Singer,
said in an interview that in the long run the Czech Republic can
hardly avoid the adoption of euro, given its main trading
partner, Germany, is using the single European currency.
    Ekonom, page 24
    
    PIPELINES: The Czech Finance Ministry removed CEO Jaroslav
Pantucek from the board of the state-owned Mero oil pipeline
company, together with other two members. Two supervisory board
members were appointed as the replacement, with Vlastimil Boura
tipped as the prospective CEO of Mero.
    Pravo, page 18
    
    HYUNDAI: Hyundai Motor raised its production in the Czech
plant by 3,990 cars to 307,450 units in 2014. The carmaker plans
to expand its production further to 330,000 autos this year.
    Pravo, page 18
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

