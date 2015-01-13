FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
January 13, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    November current account balance data at 0900 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank has no reason to
adjust its ceiling for the crown currency exchange rate to a
weaker level from 27 per euro, board member Jiri Rusnok said in
an interview with a news website published on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
   
    EPH: Germany's largest utility E.ON AG has agreed
to sell its Italian gas- and coal-fired power plants to Czech
energy company EPH, ridding itself of unwanted assets from an
acquisition spree in 2007.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ECB: The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to launch
quantitative easing if needed, but it is too early to say what
exactly this policy would consist of, governing council member
Jozef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to join
world leaders gathering at the site of the Auschwitz death camp
this month because distrust caused by the conflict in Ukraine
has cast a pall on arrangements to commemorate the Holocaust.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown EURCZK= fell to its weakest
level against the euro since early 2009 on Monday, after weak
retail sales data reinforced expectations the Czech central bank
would loosen policy further.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day ahead power rose on
higher demand on Monday, though strong wind generation kept a
lid on spot prices in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        28.32      28.239    -0.29      -2.42
 vs Dollar         23.932     23.903    -0.12      -4.82
 Czech Equities    946.46     946.46      0.01      -0.03
 U.S. Equities 17,640.84  17,737.37     -0.54      -1.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BUDVAR: The state-owned Budvar brewery raised its production
to a record 1.46 million hectolitres in 2013 and it increased
its sales by 2.5 percent. Budvar has been fighting for the
Budweiser trademark with Anheuser-Busch InBev.
    Pravo, page 13 
    
    REAL ESTATE: Sales of housing units in the capital Prague
grew to a record 5,950 in 2013, surpassing the result of the
pre-crisis year of 2007. One sixth of those were sold to
foreigners, a survey conducted by the paper showed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    SKI: Czech ski manufacturer Sporten has filed an offer to
take over Slovenia's Elan, the former company's CEO Jan Hudak
told the paper. Elan, once used by World Cup winners and the
pioneer of carving skis, is several times bigger than Sporten.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.