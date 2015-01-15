FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15
January 15, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    C.BANK: The Czech central bank should halt its policy of
keeping the crown weak through a pledge to intervene on the
currency market, President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday.
    The crown gained 0.7 percent to 28.053 to the euro
, reversing the day's losses after the comments.
    Zeman has no power over the independent central bank's
decisions but he spoke at a sensitive time when the market has
been speculating whether then central bank may need to weaken
the crown further by fresh interventions to bring inflation up.
    POLISH ENERGY: Poland is considering merging its four major
power producers into two companies strong enough to compete with
larger European rivals and possibly support the country's
flagging coal industry, two market sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
    The two new companies would have the financial heft to make
the investments needed to compete with rival companies across
Europe such as Czech CEZ, central Europe's biggest
utility.
    NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources' 
 produced 2.269 million tonnes of coking coal in the
last quarter of 2014, bringing its annual output to 8.601
million tonnes, just below its target range.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies regained some
ground on Wednesday after the Polish central bank said it would
not rush into rate cuts and the Czech president talked up the
crown.
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for a steep rise in wind generation in
the region pushed central and southeastern European day ahead
power prices lower on Wednesday, with Romanian and Hungarian
spot prices retaining their strong premium, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        28.025     28.198    0.61      -1.35
 vs Dollar         23.811     23.838    0.11      -4.29
 Czech Equities    958.8      958.8     -0.46       1.28
 U.S. Equities 17,427.09  17,613.68    -1.06      -2.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    BETTING: The Finance Ministry is looking at plans to be able
to tax foreign online betting groups operating in the country. A
Betfair representative said the plan could lead to the exit of
big players from the market.
    Hospdarske Noviny, page 1
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

