Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15

PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters)

C.BANK: The Czech central bank should halt its policy of keeping the crown weak through a pledge to intervene on the currency market, President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday. The crown gained 0.7 percent to 28.053 to the euro, reversing the day's losses after the comments. Zeman has no power over the independent central bank's decisions but he spoke at a sensitive time when the market has been speculating whether then central bank may need to weaken the crown further by fresh interventions to bring inflation up.

POLISH ENERGY: Poland is considering merging its four major power producers into two companies strong enough to compete with larger European rivals and possibly support the country's flagging coal industry, two market sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The two new companies would have the financial heft to make the investments needed to compete with rival companies across Europe such as Czech CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility.

NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources' produced 2.269 million tonnes of coking coal in the last quarter of 2014, bringing its annual output to 8.601 million tonnes, just below its target range.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies regained some ground on Wednesday after the Polish central bank said it would not rush into rate cuts and the Czech president talked up the crown.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for a steep rise in wind generation in the region pushed central and southeastern European day ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, with Romanian and Hungarian spot prices retaining their strong premium, traders said.

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 28.025 28.198 0.61 -1.35
vs Dollar 23.811 23.838 0.11 -4.29
Czech Equities 958.8 958.8 -0.46 1.28
U.S. Equities 17,427.09 17,613.68 -1.06 -2.22

BETTING: The Finance Ministry is looking at plans to be able to tax foreign online betting groups operating in the country. A Betfair representative said the plan could lead to the exit of big players from the market. Hospdarske Noviny, page 1