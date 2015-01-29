Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ DEPUTY FINMIN ON C.BANK: It would "absurd" for the Czech central bank (CNB) to intervene to weaken the crown currency further to fight deflationary pressures, Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros said on Thursday. Story: Related news: C.BANKER: The Czech central bank's exit from its exchange rate control regime may shift to a later date, depending on a new quarterly inflation forecast due to be presented next week, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: GAZPROM: Gazprom has put an expansion of its Nord Stream gas pipeline on hold, rowing back for the second time in two months on plans to extend its European network as relations between Russia and the West fester over Ukraine. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Getin Noble led a surge of Polish bank stocks on Wednesday after the government said it would not force lenders to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: High wind levels propped up Czech and Slovak day ahead power on Wednesday while declining renewable supply and cold weather drove Hungarian and Romanian spot prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.733 27.823 0.32 -0.29 vs Dollar 24.545 24.515 -0.12 -7.5 Czech Equities 956.5 956.5 -1.48 1.03 U.S. Equities 17,191.37 17,387.21 -1.13 -3.54 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== O2: Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic submitted a bid for an 11.65 percent stake in IT infrastructure firm CD-Telematika, majority owned by Czech Railways. Pravo, page 19 UNIPETROL: Unipetrol is considering selling its unit Petrotrans, a road transporter of fuels, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources. Unipetrol had no comment. Lidove Noviny, page 16 MORTGAGE MARKET: Hypotecni Banka, a unit of KBC's CSOB bank, was the leader in mortgage lending last year with a 29 percent market share, followed by Erste Bank's Ceska Sporitelna unit, which had a nearly 25 percent share. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)