Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 23
March 23, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    SOLAR: Electrical grids in Europe succeeded in managing the
unprecedented disruption to solar power from Friday's 2-1/2-hour
eclipse that brought sudden, massive drops in supply.
    CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has financial
resources for acquiring both Enel's stake in Slovak
utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall's German
assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated slightly
by Friday afternoon, with the forint also giving up early gains
fuelled by hopes that Standard & Poor's could upgrade Hungary's
credit rating in a review to be published later in the day.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeast European power prices fell
on Friday on forecasts for increased renewable output and warmer
temperatures which were expected to lessen demand, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro         27.416    27.498    0.3        0.85
 vs Dollar          25.43     25.461    0.12     -11.38
 Czech Equities   1,044.9   1,044.9      0.23      10.37
 U.S. Equities 18,127.65  17,959.03     0.94      1.71
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TPCA: Workers at TPCA car factory declared a strike alert in
an attempt to get 1,340 crowns ($53) monthly wage raise instead
of 500 crowns offered by the management of Japan's Toyota
 and France's Peugeot joint plant.
    Pravo, page 3
   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.3880 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
