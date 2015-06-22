Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ PROTEST: Police in Slovakia said on Saturday they detained 60 people at an anti-immigration march in the capital Bratislava after protesters damaged police cars and attacked spectators at a cycling race. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he thought commitments by individual EU member states offered a better way of resettling African and Middle Eastern migrants rather than the imposition of national quotas by Brussels. Story: Related news: PPF: Czech investment group PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, has sold a 20 percent stake in Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to the Emma group, it said on Friday. PPF also bought stakes worth 2 percent in both Home Credit and Air Bank from Emma. The deals will lift PPF's share in the two lenders to 88.6 percent each, while Emma's stake in each will fall to 11.4 percent. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed in early Friday trade as investors looked for signs of the outcome of the Greek debt crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeast European day-ahead power prices fell on Friday as lower weekend consumption offset a decline in wind generation, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ DIVIDEND OUTFLOW: Dividends worth 214 billion crowns were paid to foreign owners in 2014. This represents around 5 percent of GDP, the third highest rate in Europe. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 TELECOMS: Public discussion on telecoms regulator CTU's plan to extend the use of important frequencies for O2 Czech Republic ends today. CTU has proposed O2 pay 325 million for the use of the 900 and 1800 MHz bands for another nine years, although Vodafone's spokeswoman said the price was too low. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)