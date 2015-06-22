FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22
June 22, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    PROTEST: Police in Slovakia said on Saturday they detained
60 people at an anti-immigration march in the capital Bratislava
after protesters damaged police cars and attacked spectators at
a cycling race.
    MIGRANTS: French President Francois Hollande said on Friday
he thought commitments by individual EU member states offered a
better way of resettling African and Middle Eastern migrants
rather than the imposition of national quotas by Brussels.
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF, owned by Czech billionaire
Petr Kellner, has sold a 20 percent stake in Russian electronics
retailer Eldorado to the Emma group, it said on Friday.
    PPF also bought stakes worth 2 percent in both Home Credit
and Air Bank from Emma. The deals will lift PPF's share in the
two lenders to 88.6 percent each, while Emma's stake in each
will fall to 11.4 percent.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed
in early Friday trade as investors looked for signs of the
outcome of the Greek debt crisis.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeast European day-ahead power
prices fell on Friday as lower weekend consumption offset a
decline in wind generation, traders said.
    DIVIDEND OUTFLOW: Dividends worth 214 billion crowns were
paid to foreign owners in 2014. This represents around 5 percent
of GDP, the third highest rate in Europe.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    TELECOMS: Public discussion on telecoms regulator CTU's plan
to extend the use of important frequencies for O2 Czech Republic
 ends today. CTU has proposed O2 pay 325 million for
the use of the 900 and 1800 MHz bands for another nine years,
although Vodafone's spokeswoman said the price was too low.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A7
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
