REFILE-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 30
June 30, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(adds market snapshot)
    PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q1 gross domestic product updated data at 0700 GMT
    May money supply data at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    NUCLEAR: Czech utility CEZ has extended an outage
Temelin nuclear power plant's Unit 2 until the end of July for
repairs of the steam generator, the utility said on Monday.
    SOCCER: Josef Masopust, who led Czechoslovakia into the 1962
World Cup final and was considered the country's greatest ever
player, died on Monday after a long illness, his former club
Dukla Prague announced. He was 84.
    SOCCER: Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech ended a highly
successful 11-year spell at English champions Chelsea when he
moved to Premier League rivals Arsenal on Monday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets fell to multi-month
lows on Monday as investors saw the region as particularly
vulnerable to fears that Greece will default on its debt and be
forced out of the euro. 
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices
mainly rose for delivery this week in response to expectations
of rising temperatures, pushing up demand, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.272     27.216    -0.21       1.37
 vs Dollar         24.361     24.469     0.44      -6.7
 Czech Equities    972.5      972.5      -2.3        2.72
 U.S. Equities 17,596.35  17,946.68     -1.95      -1.27
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GREEK IMPACT: There will be no direct impact of the possible
bankruptcy of Greece on the Czech Republic, Vice-Governor of the
Czech National Bank, Mojmir Hampl, was quoted as saying.
    Lidove Noviny, page 3 
    
    CAR SALES: Hyundai Motor's Czech representative
expects only slow growth of the local market in the coming
years, if any at all, Vladimir Vosicky told the paper in an
interview. He said he expected to sell around 20,000 cars in the
Czech Republic this year and that if there was then any growth,
Hyundai would outpace the market.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
