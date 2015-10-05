Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news conference on nine-month passenger car registrations (0900 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and labour unions to hold a meeting (1400 GMT). News briefing at 1600 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ MIGRANTS: The Czech government has proposed that three central European states send hundreds of troops and police to help protect Hungary's borders against a migrant influx into Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone, officials said on Friday. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: MIGRANTS - TRADE: Border closures and tighter controls caused by record numbers of migrants are clogging up trade in southeast and central Europe, driving up costs and forcing transport companies to seek other routes. Story: Related news: CENBANK: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) board discussed whether to ease monetary policy further but saw no need to move to negative interest rates, minutes from last month's policy meeting showed on Friday. Story: Related news: * For TEXT of minutes: CIGARETTE TAX: The Czech lower house on Friday approved raising the excise tax on cigarettes next year 2016 to bring it in line with European Union requirements. Story: Related news: CHINA'S CEFC: Chinese company CEFC has completed the purchase of a 10 percent stake in Czech airline Travel Service, the Czech company said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell and government bonds firmed on Friday after weak U.S. jobs figures that fuelled concerns about global economic growth and triggered sales of risky assets. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.134 27.393 0.95 1.87 vs Dollar 24.145 25.567 5.56 -5.75 Czech Equities 964.24 964.24 -0.42 1.85 U.S. Equities 16,472.37 16,272.01 1.23 -7.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ ARMY: The Czech army plans to add 6,500 new soldiers in the next five years, increasing its current force of 20,000. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CETIN: A minority shareholder in telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin is considering a lawsuit against the company. Tomas Hajek, holder of 62,000 shares, wants majority owner PPF to announce a new buyout offer with a price higher than what the investment group offered earlier this year. PPF owns more than 90 percent of the firm but through separate entities, while the law requiring mandatory squeeze outs only applies to single owners. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 DUKOVANY: CEZ has already applied for a license extension for the first unit of its Dukovany nuclear power plant. The unit was taken offline on Aug. 28 for a planned two-month outage. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)