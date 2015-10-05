FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 5, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news:       
    
    PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news
conference on nine-month passenger car registrations (0900 GMT).
    Related news: 
           
    PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and
labour unions to hold a meeting (1400 GMT). News briefing at
1600 GMT.    
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    MIGRANTS: The Czech government has proposed that three
central European states send hundreds of troops and police to
help protect Hungary's borders against a migrant influx into
Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone, officials said on
Friday.    
    Story: Related news: 
  * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: 
    
    MIGRANTS - TRADE: Border closures and tighter controls
caused by record numbers of migrants are clogging up trade in
southeast and central Europe, driving up costs and forcing
transport companies to seek other routes.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) board discussed
whether to ease monetary policy further but saw no need to move
to negative interest rates, minutes from last month's policy
meeting showed on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For TEXT of minutes: 
    
    CIGARETTE TAX: The Czech lower house on Friday approved
raising the excise tax on cigarettes next year 2016 to bring it
in line with European Union requirements.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CHINA'S CEFC: Chinese company CEFC has completed the
purchase of a 10 percent stake in Czech airline Travel Service,
the Czech company said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
           
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell and
government bonds firmed on Friday after weak U.S. jobs figures
that fuelled concerns about global economic growth and triggered
sales of risky assets. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.134     27.393    0.95       1.87
 vs Dollar         24.145     25.567    5.56      -5.75
 Czech Equities    964.24     964.24    -0.42       1.85
 U.S. Equities 16,472.37  16,272.01     1.23      -7.58
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================  
    ARMY: The Czech army plans to add 6,500 new soldiers in the
next five years, increasing its current force of 20,000.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CETIN: A minority shareholder in telecoms infrastructure
firm Cetin is considering a lawsuit against the
company. Tomas Hajek, holder of 62,000 shares, wants majority
owner PPF to announce a new buyout offer with a price higher
than what the investment group offered earlier this year. 
    PPF owns more than 90 percent of the firm but through
separate entities, while the law requiring mandatory squeeze
outs only applies to single owners.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ has already applied for a license
extension for the first unit of its Dukovany nuclear power
plant. The unit was taken offline on Aug. 28 for a planned
two-month outage.
    here
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.