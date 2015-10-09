FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 9
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 9, 2015

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 9 - Here are news stories, press reports and
events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on
Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September inflation data at 0700 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases...................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament session continues.
    Related news:       
    PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his
Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics. News conference at 1130
GMT.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank can keep its weak
crown policy for as long as necessary and has shown it is
serious about holding that commitment until at least the second
half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said
on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bond yields
dropped on Thursday after reports showed German exports declined
and Hungarian consumer prices fell further.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech and Polish day-ahead prices fell on
Thursday as heating plants geared up for the winter season,
while forecasts for lower wind and solar output pushed Slovak,
Hungarian and Romanian prices higher, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.12      27.393    1          1.92
 vs Dollar         24.03      25.567    6.01      -5.25
 Czech Equities    970.61     970.61    -0.7        2.52
 U.S. Equities 17,050.75  16,912.29     0.82      -4.33
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    VOLKSWAGEN: There is apparently no reason for compensations
by Volkswagen to its Czech customers in the case of
emmissions riging, Czech Transportation Minister Dan Tok said.
    "I think Volkswagen has not broken any of our laws and
therefore there is no reason to talk about compensations," Tok
told the paper in an interview.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy. 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
