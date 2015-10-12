FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to meet
European Vice-President and Commissioner for the digital single
market Andrus Ansip. News conference at 1440 GMT.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    C.BANK: The Czech central bank may delay exit from its weak
crown exchange rate policy later than in the second half of 2016
if anti-inflationary risks grow, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik
said in a presentation released on the bank's website on Sunday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices fell 0.2 percent on a
monthly basis in September, putting the year-on-year inflation
rate at 0.4 percent, higher than market expectations, statistics
office data showed on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For TEXT of central bank comment: 
    
    BANKS: The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved
Raiffeisenbank's acquisition of Citibank's 
retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic,
the watchdog said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
  Czech unit, which operates the country's
biggest channel TV Nova, will raise its basic pricelist by 6
percent in 2016, sales director Jan Vlcek said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic said it had been granted an
allotment of radio frequencies for the bands of 900 MHz and
1,800 MHz for February 8, 2016 until October 22, 2024.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were relatively
unchanged on Friday, as markets looked past dovish signals from
the Federal Reserve's minutes, expecting that the world's
largest central bank will sooner or later tighten its policy.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for windy weather and typically lower
weekend demand pushed central and southeastern European prices
down on Friday, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PUBLISHING: Saudi Arabia summoned the Czech ambassador to
protest against a new translation of Salman Rushdie's book
"Satanic Verses", Saudi state media said on Friday, 27 years
after the novel triggered mass demonstrations and a death threat
against the author.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.091     27.393    1.1       2.03
 vs Dollar         23.82      25.567    6.83     -4.33
 Czech Equities    981.18     981.18     1.09      3.64
 U.S. Equities 17,084.49  17,050.75     0.2      -4.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    VW - SKODA: Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen,
said its planned investment in its Kvasiny plant is not under
threat due to VW's emissions rigging scandal. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14; Story on plans: 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

