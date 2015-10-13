FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his
Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. News conference at 1700 GMT.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto
posted a 2.1 percent drop in September deliveries, shipping
93,600 cars as sales in China, Russia and eastern Europe fell,
the company said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NWR: New World Resources  said Q3 coking
coal sales reached 1.075 million tonnes, at an average price of
90 euros/tonne, versus 1.081 million tonnes sold in Q2 at an
average price of 95 euros/tonne.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ: Shares in utility CEZ hit a three-week high,
rebounding after sitting around a two-year low this month.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed slightly on Monday as Poland's
healthy economic growth outlook offset policy uncertainties over
looming elections, while most Central European assets moved
little.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech and Romanian spot prices jumped on Monday
on forecasts for colder weather and lower renewable power
generation while Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead power eased but
remained at a premium in the region, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.107     27.087    -0.07       1.97
 vs Dollar         23.799     23.82      0.09      -4.24
 Czech Equities    989.25     989.25      0.82       4.49
 U.S. Equities 17,131.86  17,084.49      0.28      -3.88
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    REAL ESTATE: Top developers sold 1,700 new apartments in the
third quarter, up 21.4 percent year-on-year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
