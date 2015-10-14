FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 14
October 14, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT.
    August current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - First auction round of 0.00%/17,
0.45%/23 government bond auction, and 2.50%/28
 government bonds.   
    C.BANK: The Czech central bank's exit from its weak crown
policy is not getting any closer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl
said on Tuesday, adding to comments from other rate setters
hinting the bank may need to keep its exchange rate floor until
2017.
    VATTENFALL - EPH/PPF: Privately-owned Czech energy group EPH
has teamed up with the country's biggest investment group PPF to
bid for a portfolio of German lignite and hydro power stations
being sold by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said on Tuesday.
    VATTENFALL - CEZ: Czech energy group CEZ said it
had sent an indication of interest in Vattenfall's German
lignite power plants and mines, as well as hydro plants.
    HUMAN RIGHTS: Europe's human rights watchdog slammed
Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Wednesday for lack of
progress in eliminating segregation of Roma children in schools
and hate speech in political discourse directed at Europe's
poorest minority.
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty retreated on Tuesday as speculation
returned that a conversion of Swiss franc loans could cause
further losses to Polish banks after elections on Oct. 25.
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for cooler weather and low renewable
power output drove Central and Southeast European day ahead
power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.116     27.107    -0.03       1.94
 vs Dollar         23.771     23.792     0.09      -4.11
 Czech Equities    975.78     975.78     -1.36       3.07
 U.S. Equities 17,081.89  17,131.86     -0.29      -4.16
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    VW ENGINES: New diesel engines in Volkswagen 
brand cars fulfill emissions norms, according to independent
testing ordered by the Transport Ministry.
    Pravo, page 21
    
    VW SUPPLIERS: Suppliers worry that if they give
extraordinary discounts to Volkswagen, which is reportedly
looking to cut costs in the wake of its emissions scandal, other
carmakers would follow suit. 
    Chief Executive Pavel Juricek of Brano Group, a supplier to
Volkswagen and other carmakers, said his company would fight
against any attempts by VW to squeeze suppliers in its
cost-savings effort.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

