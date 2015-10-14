Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 14

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT. August current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - First auction round of 0.00%/17, 0.45%/23 government bond auction, and 2.50%/28 government bonds. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK: The Czech central bank's exit from its weak crown policy is not getting any closer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday, adding to comments from other rate setters hinting the bank may need to keep its exchange rate floor until 2017. Story: Related news: VATTENFALL - EPH/PPF: Privately-owned Czech energy group EPH has teamed up with the country's biggest investment group PPF to bid for a portfolio of German lignite and hydro power stations being sold by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: VATTENFALL - CEZ: Czech energy group CEZ said it had sent an indication of interest in Vattenfall's German lignite power plants and mines, as well as hydro plants. Story: Related news: HUMAN RIGHTS: Europe's human rights watchdog slammed Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Wednesday for lack of progress in eliminating segregation of Roma children in schools and hate speech in political discourse directed at Europe's poorest minority. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty retreated on Tuesday as speculation returned that a conversion of Swiss franc loans could cause further losses to Polish banks after elections on Oct. 25. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for cooler weather and low renewable power output drove Central and Southeast European day ahead power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.116 27.107 -0.03 1.94 vs Dollar 23.771 23.792 0.09 -4.11 Czech Equities 975.78 975.78 -1.36 3.07 U.S. Equities 17,081.89 17,131.86 -0.29 -4.16 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ VW ENGINES: New diesel engines in Volkswagen brand cars fulfill emissions norms, according to independent testing ordered by the Transport Ministry. Pravo, page 21 VW SUPPLIERS: Suppliers worry that if they give extraordinary discounts to Volkswagen, which is reportedly looking to cut costs in the wake of its emissions scandal, other carmakers would follow suit. Chief Executive Pavel Juricek of Brano Group, a supplier to Volkswagen and other carmakers, said his company would fight against any attempts by VW to squeeze suppliers in its cost-savings effort. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)