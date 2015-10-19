FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 19 - Here are news stories, press reports and
events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on
Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    O2: Czech telecommunications firm O2 Czech Republic
 said on Monday it would pay out a 90-110 percent of
net profits in dividends, raise debt ratios and start an up to
10 percent share buy-back in January.    
    Story: Related news: 
      
    MIGRANTS: When two young Syrian refugees crossed the Czech
border from Slovakia in a smuggler's car last month they thought
their dangerous 24-day journey to Germany would be over in
hours.
    Instead the 23-year old childhood friends were arrested,
handcuffed, strip-searched and detained for six weeks by Czech
authorities, with only sporadic access to legal aid or
interpreters and little chance to contact families.
    Their experience has been shared by hundreds of others
subject to strict immigration policies enforced by the Czech
authorities. Those complement a tough stance on immigration that
has put the Czechs alongside Slovakia, Hungary and Romania on a
collision course with more lenient EU partners led by Germany.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RATINGS: Fitch affirmed the Czech Republic at 'A+', with a
stable outlook.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt was
flat at 1.663 trillion crowns ($69.81 billion) at the end of
September, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DUKOVANY: Outages and delays in repairs at CEZ's 
Dukovany nuclear power plant could see half the facility's four
500-megawatt units offline longer than expected, the plant's
spokesman said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Polish assets firmed slightly on Friday as
expectations of more monetary easing in the euro zone calmed
concerns about policy uncertainty after Poland's Oct. 25
election.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Friday due to falling consumption at the weekend,
though expectations for low renewable levels and mild weather
limited the declines, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.082     27.072    -0.04       2.06
 vs Dollar         23.791     23.832     0.17      -4.2
 Czech Equities    970.78     970.78      0.68       2.54
 U.S. Equities 17,215.97  17,141.75      0.43      -3.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    J&T: China's CEFC paid 1.94 billion crown and has increased
its stake in Czech financIal group J&T to 8.8 percent as part of
a plan to double its holding to 9.9 percent. The group
eventually wants to own 30 percent of J&T. 
    E15, page 10; pvs story: 
    
    MOL: An executive of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL
, Ferenc Horvath, said in an interview the Czech market
was a very interesting for the company given its close distance.
MOL is the second largest gas station operator in the Czech
Republic, with 316 filling stations.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.7790 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
