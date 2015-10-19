Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

PRAGUE, Oct 19 - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ O2: Czech telecommunications firm O2 Czech Republic said on Monday it would pay out a 90-110 percent of net profits in dividends, raise debt ratios and start an up to 10 percent share buy-back in January. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: When two young Syrian refugees crossed the Czech border from Slovakia in a smuggler's car last month they thought their dangerous 24-day journey to Germany would be over in hours. Instead the 23-year old childhood friends were arrested, handcuffed, strip-searched and detained for six weeks by Czech authorities, with only sporadic access to legal aid or interpreters and little chance to contact families. Their experience has been shared by hundreds of others subject to strict immigration policies enforced by the Czech authorities. Those complement a tough stance on immigration that has put the Czechs alongside Slovakia, Hungary and Romania on a collision course with more lenient EU partners led by Germany. Story: Related news: RATINGS: Fitch affirmed the Czech Republic at 'A+', with a stable outlook. Story: Related news: DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt was flat at 1.663 trillion crowns ($69.81 billion) at the end of September, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related news: DUKOVANY: Outages and delays in repairs at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant could see half the facility's four 500-megawatt units offline longer than expected, the plant's spokesman said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish assets firmed slightly on Friday as expectations of more monetary easing in the euro zone calmed concerns about policy uncertainty after Poland's Oct. 25 election. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Friday due to falling consumption at the weekend, though expectations for low renewable levels and mild weather limited the declines, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.082 27.072 -0.04 2.06 vs Dollar 23.791 23.832 0.17 -4.2 Czech Equities 970.78 970.78 0.68 2.54 U.S. Equities 17,215.97 17,141.75 0.43 -3.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ J&T: China's CEFC paid 1.94 billion crown and has increased its stake in Czech financIal group J&T to 8.8 percent as part of a plan to double its holding to 9.9 percent. The group eventually wants to own 30 percent of J&T. E15, page 10; pvs story: MOL: An executive of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL , Ferenc Horvath, said in an interview the Czech market was a very interesting for the company given its close distance. MOL is the second largest gas station operator in the Czech Republic, with 316 filling stations. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.7790 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)