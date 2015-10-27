FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27
October 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
  
    PRAGUE - Television group Central European Media Enterprises
  second-quarter results teleconference at 1400
GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a
session. Gambling law to be presented.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
      
    CME: Core profits at Central European Media Enterprises
(CME)  nearly tripled to $8.4 million in the
third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising markets
and cost savings, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CETIN: Czech telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin 
will invest 22 billion crowns ($898.51 million) into its network
over the next seven years, it said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    WAGE: The Czech government has approved a 3 percent pay rise
from November for police officers, soldiers and other uniformed
public sector workers, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on
Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CONFIDENCE SURVEY: Czech consumer confidence was up in
October while business confidence dipped.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty and some Polish bank stocks
eased on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and Justice party
(PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift
towards more interventionist policy in Central Europe's largest
economy. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices dipped on Monday due to forecasts of increased wind and
solar production, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.088     27.061    -0.1       2.04
 vs Dollar         24.485     24.521     0.15     -7.24
 Czech Equities    982.64     982.64     -0.38      3.8
 U.S. Equities 17,623.05  17,646.7      -0.13     -1.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================  
    PRICES: Fuel prices at filling stations are at a five-year
low and are likely to stay low in the coming months. The average
price for gasoline was 30 crowns ($1.23) per liter and 29.14
crowns for diesel last week, according to CCS data company.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic won a tender for telecoms
services for four years at the Justice Ministry with a 13.6
million crown ($555,464.79) bid. Current provider Vodafone,
which bid 16.3 million crowns, is challenging the decision at
the anti-monopoly office. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
