Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Television group Central European Media Enterprises second-quarter results teleconference at 1400 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session. Gambling law to be presented. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CME: Core profits at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) nearly tripled to $8.4 million in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising markets and cost savings, the broadcaster said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CETIN: Czech telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin will invest 22 billion crowns ($898.51 million) into its network over the next seven years, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: WAGE: The Czech government has approved a 3 percent pay rise from November for police officers, soldiers and other uniformed public sector workers, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday. Story: Related news: CONFIDENCE SURVEY: Czech consumer confidence was up in October while business confidence dipped. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty and some Polish bank stocks eased on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift towards more interventionist policy in Central Europe's largest economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices dipped on Monday due to forecasts of increased wind and solar production, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.088 27.061 -0.1 2.04 vs Dollar 24.485 24.521 0.15 -7.24 Czech Equities 982.64 982.64 -0.38 3.8 U.S. Equities 17,623.05 17,646.7 -0.13 -1.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PRICES: Fuel prices at filling stations are at a five-year low and are likely to stay low in the coming months. The average price for gasoline was 30 crowns ($1.23) per liter and 29.14 crowns for diesel last week, according to CCS data company. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 O2: O2 Czech Republic won a tender for telecoms services for four years at the Justice Ministry with a 13.6 million crown ($555,464.79) bid. Current provider Vodafone, which bid 16.3 million crowns, is challenging the decision at the anti-monopoly office. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)