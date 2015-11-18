FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18
November 18, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 18 - Here are news stories, press reports and
events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on
Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 8 billion
crowns  ($317.74 million)  worth of domestic government bonds in
one primary auction taking place in December, the ministry said.
    CETIN: Czech investment group PPF called a general meeting
of Cetin for Dec. 3 over its plan to squeeze out
minority shareholders in the telecoms infrastructure firm.
    CEE MARKETS: The forint firmed a shade as
Hungary's central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected,
while a jump by OTP Bank shares boosted the country's
main stock index to a 6-month high.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.023     27       -0.09       2.27
 vs Dollar         25.375     25.17    -0.81     -11.14
 Czech Equities    978.69     978.69    -0.24       3.38
 U.S. Equities 17,489.5   17,483.01     0.04      -1.87
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
    ARMS: The Czech police have been investigating two French
nationals who attempted to smuggle weapons from Slovakia in
April, a police spokesman said. No connection to the Paris
attacks has been established yet.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    SOLAR: A longer delay in the release of the subsidies for
solar power plants could bring some of the producers into
bankruptcy, which then in turn might put pressure on banks that
lent the solar producers billions of crowns, Industry Minister
Jan Mladek was quoted as saying.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
