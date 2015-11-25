FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 25
November 25, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    PRAGUE - First auction round of 0.00%/17,
3.75%/20, and VAR/27 government bonds.
    C.BANK: The Czech central bank's (CNB) commitment to keep
the crown exchange rate around 27 per euro would protect the
currency from firming that would come in case of further policy
easing by the European Central Bank, monetary department chief
Tomas Holub said on Tuesday.
    BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry will aim to achieve a
2016 budget deficit "substantially below" the planned 70 billion
crown ($2.76 billion) gap, Minister Andrej Babis said on
Tuesday.
    CHINA: China on Tuesday proposed setting up a new
multilateral financing institution to support project lending in
central and eastern Europe, as it looks to strengthen its
influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's bluechip stock index fell to
its lowest level since the 2009 global crisis on Tuesday, as
fallout from the previous day's bankruptcy filing by SK Bank
spread to bigger lenders.
    CEE POWER: Freezing temperatures that have boosted
electricity consumption and a steep decline in wind generation
in the region drove central and southeastern day-ahead power
prices mainly higher on Tuesday, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.021     27.006    -0.06       2.28
 vs Dollar         25.31      25.321     0.04     -10.85
 Czech Equities    983.1      983.1      -1.65       3.84
 U.S. Equities 17,812.19  17,792.68      0.11      -0.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    WAGES: Czech Post, which is the country's largest employer
with 32,000 workers, agreed with unions to raise wages by an
average 5.6 percent from April next year. 
    Pravo, page 15
    
    GE MONEY: GE Money Bank is asking its customers to
vote on its new name. The name change is part of preparations
for its parent group GE to sell the Czech lender within two
years.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5; pvs story: 
 
    TEMELIN: CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant set new
production records in October after an upgrade this year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 8
    
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

