Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 25

C.BANK: The Czech central bank's (CNB) commitment to keep the crown exchange rate around 27 per euro would protect the currency from firming that would come in case of further policy easing by the European Central Bank, monetary department chief Tomas Holub said on Tuesday.

BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry will aim to achieve a 2016 budget deficit "substantially below" the planned 70 billion crown ($2.76 billion) gap, Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

CHINA: China on Tuesday proposed setting up a new multilateral financing institution to support project lending in central and eastern Europe, as it looks to strengthen its influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's bluechip stock index fell to its lowest level since the 2009 global crisis on Tuesday, as fallout from the previous day's bankruptcy filing by SK Bank spread to bigger lenders.

CEE POWER: Freezing temperatures that have boosted electricity consumption and a steep decline in wind generation in the region drove central and southeastern day-ahead power prices mainly higher on Tuesday, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.021 27.006 -0.06 2.28 vs Dollar 25.31 25.321 0.04 -10.85 Czech Equities 983.1 983.1 -1.65 3.84 U.S. Equities 17,812.19 17,792.68 0.11 -0.06

======================PRESS DIGEST============================ WAGES: Czech Post, which is the country's largest employer with 32,000 workers, agreed with unions to raise wages by an average 5.6 percent from April next year. Pravo, page 15 GE MONEY: GE Money Bank is asking its customers to vote on its new name. The name change is part of preparations for its parent group GE to sell the Czech lender within two years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 TEMELIN: CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant set new production records in October after an upgrade this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 8