Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 26
November 26, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
===========================EVENTS============================== 
  
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of 0.00%/17,
3.75%/20, and VAR/27 government bonds.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis to meet his
Slovak counterpart  Peter Kazimir. News conference at 0900 GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Energy regulator (ERU) to hold news conference on
2016 regulated prices (0900 GMT).     
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens 
nine-month results conference call at 1600 GMT.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence
of currency gains seen a year ago.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold five-year bonds with
a negative yield on Wednesday, the longest maturity so far that
it has sold with a return of less than zero, meaning investors
pay to lend money to the ministry.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FINMIN: The Czech Finance Ministry will take advantage of
negative yields on five-year bonds achieved for the first time
for this maturity in an auction on Wednesday and focus issuance
into that part of the curve in early 2016, head of the
ministry's debt department said.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Polish financial sector stocks regained some
ground on Wednesday after sliding for two days due to worries
over the fallout from the bankruptcy of small lender SK Bank.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Colder weather, power plant outages and falling
renewable supply in the region drove central and southeastern
European day-ahead power prices higher on Wednesday, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
