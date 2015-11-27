FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27
November 27, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
  
    PRAGUE - Central bank chief Miroslav Singer and future
governor Jiri Rusnok speak at conferences in Prague (0800-1100
GMT). 
    
    PRAGUE - Third-quarter GDP data, second estimate (0800 GMT).
   
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry sold bonds in second auction
round, issues involved were  of 0.00%/17, 3.75%/20
, and VAR/27.
    Related news: 
    
    PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence
of currency gains seen a year ago.
    Story: Related news: 
    
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies extended
losses slightly on Thursday as expectations of European Central
Bank monetary easing and Federal Reserve tightening next month,
as well as geopolitical tension in the Middle East, weighed on
sentiment.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: A surge in renewable supply pushed central and
southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly lower on
Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.011     27.011    0          2.32
 vs Dollar         25.424     25.435    0.04     -11.35
 Czech Equities    981.57     981.57     0.6        3.68
 U.S. Equities 17,813.39  17,812.19     0.01      -0.05
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT


   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
