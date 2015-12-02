Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 2

PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman to meet Korean President Park Geun-hye (0930 GMT). Press briefing at 1125 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ KOFOLA: Czech soft drinks maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko priced a public offering of 1.5 million new and existing shares at 510 crowns per share, on the lower end of its indicative range of 500-650 crowns. Story: Related news: SYRIA: Russia's entry into the war in Syria has changed the balance on the ground, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview on Czech Television, and he predicted that support from his main international ally would remain strong. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 29.50 billion crown ($1.16 billion) deficit at the end of November, mainly due to increased tapping of EU funds and higher tax collection helped by economic growth, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: BUDGET OUTLOOK: The Czech finance ministry expects a central state budget deficit of 60 billion to 70 billion crowns ($2.75 billion) in 2015, less than the planned 100 billion crowns, the newspaper Pravo reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The crown stayed strong against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank's ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech Republic's PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other Central European currencies. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on Tuesday as healthy wind supply levels and warmer temperatures cut demand and weighed down prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.01 27.053 0.16 2.32 vs Dollar 25.442 24.537 -3.69 -11.43 Czech Equities 969.08 969.08 -0.55 2.36 U.S. Equities 17,888.35 17,719.92 0.95 0.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MORTGAGE: Banks contacted by the newspaper expect the mortgage market to rise by 15 percent for the full year 2015, to 180 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ: Representatives of South Korea's state-owned nuclear power company Kepco will meet CEZ officials, CEZ's CEO Daniel Benes said. South Korean President Park Geun-hye started a four-day visit to the Czech Republic on Monday. CEZ cancelled last year a tender to expand its Temelin nuclear power station but wants to revive the deal in the future, and Kepco has expressed interest in a new tender. Lidove Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)