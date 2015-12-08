FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 8
December 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    November unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
    November foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic to
hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Planned share buyback on
the agenda.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will
not cut back on investment projects, the carmaker's board member
responsible for human resources was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) exit from its weak
crown policy will be strongly influenced by the European Central
Bank's (ECB) policy, board member Kamil Janacek was quoted as
saying on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European markets opened slightly
stronger on Monday as markets digested last week's milder-than
expected easing outlook from the European Central Bank and
awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision next week.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices
declined on Monday due to forecasts for increased wind supply,
above-average temperatures that have sapped demand and the
expected return to the grid of a nuclear reactor in the region,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.012     27.053    0.15       2.31
 vs Dollar         24.871     24.537   -1.36      -8.93
 Czech Equities    945.99     945.99    -0.47      -0.08
 U.S. Equities 17,730.51  17,847.63    -0.66      -0.52
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    DUKOVANY: CEZ is aiming to return one of three
units that are in a shutdown at the Dukovany nuclear power plant
back online by the end of the year.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7; pvs story: 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

    ($1 = 24.8530 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
