Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 8

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
November unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
November foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT.

===========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Planned share buyback on the agenda.

===========================NEWS================================
SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will not cut back on investment projects, the carmaker's board member responsible for human resources was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

C.BANK: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) exit from its weak crown policy will be strongly influenced by the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy, board member Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European markets opened slightly stronger on Monday as markets digested last week's milder-than expected easing outlook from the European Central Bank and awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision next week.

CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices declined on Monday due to forecasts for increased wind supply, above-average temperatures that have sapped demand and the expected return to the grid of a nuclear reactor in the region, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.012 27.053 0.15 2.31
vs Dollar 24.871 24.537 -1.36 -8.93
Czech Equities 945.99 945.99 -0.47 -0.08
U.S. Equities 17,730.51 17,847.63 -0.66 -0.52

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
DUKOVANY: CEZ is aiming to return one of three units that are in a shutdown at the Dukovany nuclear power plant back online by the end of the year. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.