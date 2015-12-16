Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 16

PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== November producer prices data 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1315 GMT. The central bank is likely leave its weak crown policy unchanged at the meeting. ECB plans to extend asset purchases into 2017 may force it to delay any exit beyond the end of next year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Related news: * For POLL: TABLE: ===========================NEWS================================ CEZ: Extended outages at Czech electricity producer CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant should not affect this year's dividend payout, Chief Executive Daniel Benes was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related news: EPH: Czech energy group EPH has reached an agreement with Enel for the Italian company's stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne, a spokesman for the Czech holding group said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: DUKOVANY: Extended delays at the Czech nuclear power plant Dukovany are a "mess" and electric company CEZ's management must provide a clear explanation of the problems, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: ENERGY BOURSE: Volumes on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe in 2015 will hit their highest for two years, signalling new growth potential for the bourse looking to push further into central and southeastern Europe, the exchange's chief said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bonds rebounded on Tuesday as recovering crude oil prices helped revive risk appetite, with Hungary's forint getting an added boost when its central bank kept interest rates on hold. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Most central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts of stronger wind power supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ VW SCANDAL: Transport Minister Dan Tok said there was no Czech law requiring car owners affect by Volkswagen's emissions scandal to heed a recall of cars. He said that a final decision on the European level would be made in early 2016. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)