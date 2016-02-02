Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 2

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================= O2: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic acquired 61,250 shares at an average price of 256.17 crowns last week in the first two days after launching a share buyback programme, data on its website showed. Story: Related news: RECORD SURPLUS: The Czech central state budget showed a 45.87 billion crowns ($1.85 billion) surplus at the end of January, the highest in the country's history, mainly thanks to higher inflow of EU funds, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE PMI: Czech factory output jumped to a six-month high in January while Hungary's output bounced back after a brief contraction, but Poland's manufacturing sector slowed and business sentiment deteriorated, surveys showed on Monday. Story: Related news: MISSING CZECHS: Five Czech citizens who went missing in Lebanon in July are now with the Lebanese security services, a security source told Reuters on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty gained against the euro on Monday to levels last seen before an unexpected downgrade of Poland's credit rating two weeks ago, still helped by Japan's rate cut on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Surging wind supply levels drove Czech and Slovak day-ahead power lower on Monday while outages in southeastern Europe supported Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.768 24.537 -0.94 0.37 Czech Equities 914.71 914.71 -0.69 -4.35 U.S. Equities 16,449.18 16,466.3 -0.1 -5.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= TOLL: Hungary's National Toll Payment Services has expressed interest in running the Czech highway toll system from 2017. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)