Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 2
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 2, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS=================================
   
    O2: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic 
acquired 61,250 shares at an average price of 256.17 crowns last
week in the first two days after launching a share buyback
programme, data on its website showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RECORD SURPLUS: The Czech central state budget showed a
45.87 billion crowns ($1.85 billion) surplus at the end of
January, the highest in the country's history, mainly thanks to
higher inflow of EU funds, Finance Ministry data showed on
Monday.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    CEE PMI: Czech factory output jumped to a six-month high in
January while Hungary's output bounced back after a brief
contraction, but Poland's manufacturing sector slowed and
business sentiment deteriorated, surveys showed on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MISSING CZECHS: Five Czech citizens who went missing in
Lebanon in July are now with the Lebanese security services, a
security source told Reuters on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty gained against the euro on Monday to
levels last seen before an unexpected downgrade of Poland's
credit rating two weeks ago, still helped by Japan's rate cut on
Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Surging wind supply levels drove Czech and Slovak
day-ahead power lower on Monday while outages in southeastern
Europe supported Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.019     27.053    0.13      -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.768     24.537   -0.94       0.37
 Czech Equities    914.71     914.71    -0.69      -4.35
 U.S. Equities 16,449.18  16,466.3     -0.1       -5.6
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    TOLL: Hungary's National Toll Payment Services has expressed
interest in running the Czech highway toll system from 2017.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
