FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 3
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS=================================
   
    DUKOVANY: CEZ said Dukovany nuclear power plant's 
unit 4 to go offline for maintenance from Feb. 6, Unit 2 to
restart by mid-February and Unit 1 expected online on Feb. 11
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NWR: New World Resources'(NWR)  main Czech
business OKD plans to lay off more than half its workforce by
2018 in a restructuring to keep it going while coal prices are
low, Chief Executive Dale Ekmark said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    C.BANK: The Czech central bank is likely to keep the crown
weak into 2017 but will probably leave open its options on the
duration of its currency intervention when it next meets, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news:  
  * For a TABLE of forecasts: 
        
    COURTS: A Czech court sentenced a former prime minister's
closest adviser to five years in prison on Tuesday in a rare
high-profile conviction for political corruption.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty briefly rose to an 18-day high
against the euro on Tuesday, then gave up most of the day's
gains as another credit rating warning hit Polish stocks and an
oil price slide stoked global economic worries.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower wind power generation and
colder temperatures drove Czech and Slovak day-ahead power
higher on Tuesday while southeastern Europe spot power prices
eased due to warmer weather, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.006     27.053    0.17     -0.03
 vs Dollar         24.731     24.537   -0.79      0.52
 Czech Equities    902.2      902.2     -1.37     -5.66
 U.S. Equities 16,153.54  16,449.18    -1.8      -7.3
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    O2: O2 Czech Republic plans to take on around 700
call center workers from outside agencies as part of a plan to
save money. It will also hire around 100 IT specialists. O2's
employee count should rise about 28 percent o 3,800.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    INTERNET: Czech investment group Rockaway is waiting for
anti-monopoly approval to by online holiday seller Invia.cz from
Polish fund MCI.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
      
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.