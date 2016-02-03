Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 3

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================= DUKOVANY: CEZ said Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 4 to go offline for maintenance from Feb. 6, Unit 2 to restart by mid-February and Unit 1 expected online on Feb. 11 Story: Related news: NWR: New World Resources'(NWR) main Czech business OKD plans to lay off more than half its workforce by 2018 in a restructuring to keep it going while coal prices are low, Chief Executive Dale Ekmark said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: C.BANK: The Czech central bank is likely to keep the crown weak into 2017 but will probably leave open its options on the duration of its currency intervention when it next meets, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: * For a TABLE of forecasts: COURTS: A Czech court sentenced a former prime minister's closest adviser to five years in prison on Tuesday in a rare high-profile conviction for political corruption. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty briefly rose to an 18-day high against the euro on Tuesday, then gave up most of the day's gains as another credit rating warning hit Polish stocks and an oil price slide stoked global economic worries. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower wind power generation and colder temperatures drove Czech and Slovak day-ahead power higher on Tuesday while southeastern Europe spot power prices eased due to warmer weather, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.006 27.053 0.17 -0.03 vs Dollar 24.731 24.537 -0.79 0.52 Czech Equities 902.2 902.2 -1.37 -5.66 U.S. Equities 16,153.54 16,449.18 -1.8 -7.3 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= O2: O2 Czech Republic plans to take on around 700 call center workers from outside agencies as part of a plan to save money. It will also hire around 100 IT specialists. O2's employee count should rise about 28 percent o 3,800. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 INTERNET: Czech investment group Rockaway is waiting for anti-monopoly approval to by online holiday seller Invia.cz from Polish fund MCI. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)