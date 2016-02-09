FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 9
February 9, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a session.
    Related news: 

===========================NEWS=================================
      
    CARTEL: The Czech competition watchdog (UOHS) lowered fines
against seven contruction firms for coordinating bids in several
road constructrion tenders, ordering them to pay 1.66 billion
Czech crowns ($68.52 million) instead of an initial fine of 2
billion, UOHS said on Monday.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Monday its
foreign exchange reserves had risen to 62.46 billion euros at
the end of January, from a revised 59.24 billion at the end of
December.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose less than expected in
December, expanding by 0.7 percent year-on-year as it was buoyed
by increasing car production, data from the Czech Statistics
Bureau (CSU) showed on Monday.
    Story: Related news:  
   
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Monday as
risk aversion in global markets and a renewed fall in crude
prices overshadowed the record-high trade surplus reported by
Hungary.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Declining wind supply levels in the region drove
central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher
on Monday, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.054     27.053    0        -0.21
 vs Dollar         24.146     24.537    1.59      2.88
 Czech Equities    872.53     872.53    -3.57     -8.76
 U.S. Equities 16,027.05  16,204.97    -1.1      -8.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BIOTECHNOLOGIES: Penta Investments has bought unspecified
stake in PrimeCell Therapeutics company that specialises in cell
therapy and its owner, Michal Zahradnicek, estimates its worth
at 1.5 billion crowns ($62.14 million). The price of the
purchase was not disclosed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.1400 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
