Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka (CSOB) to release full-year 2015 results. News conference at 0900 GMT.

PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.

NWR: The Czech government will not inject money into struggling coal miner New World Resources (NWR) and will only provide support for miners who lose their jobs, not bondholders, its industry minister said.

RATES: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates at the moment, saying these cannot be used indefinitely and carry a big cost with low return.

ANALYSIS: Central Europe's fast-growing economies have become an island of stability for investors in turbulent global markets this year, and more European Central Bank policy loosening could add to the region's appeal.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities mostly firmed on Wednesday after remarks by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki eased concerns that a planned conversion of Swiss franc loans would hit earnings in the bank sector.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for a lower wind power generation drove most central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher on Wednesday, traders said.