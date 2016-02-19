Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 19

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================= C.BANK: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Friday weakening the crown further would be the "first line of defense" if the bank needed to ease monetary policy. Story: Related news: SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's ruling leftist party is on course to win March 5 parliamentary elections but will probably lose it outright majority and will need a partner to form a government, two final opinion polls showed on Thursday. Story: Related news: CSOB: Belgium's KBC reported a fourth-quarter net profit below market expectations on Thursday as the bank and insurance group took an impairment on its operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish stocks rose to their highest this year on Thursday, as government comments eased concern that a bill to convert Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys would damage the country's banks. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power gained on Thursday as demand from the Balkans lifted prices, offsetting falling consumption headed into the weekend and an expected wind supply gain, traders said. Story: Related news: ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= NWR: Miners at New World Resources' Paskov mine will go on strike alert on Feb. 23 to protest uncertainty over the social program and shutdown plan. Pravo, page 5 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)