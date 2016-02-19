FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 19
February 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    C.BANK: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said
on Friday weakening the crown further would be the "first line
of defense" if the bank needed to ease monetary policy.
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's ruling leftist party is on course to
win March 5 parliamentary elections but will probably lose it
outright majority and will need a partner to form a government,
two final opinion polls showed on Thursday.
    CSOB: Belgium's KBC reported a fourth-quarter net
profit below market expectations on Thursday as the bank and
insurance group took an impairment on its operations in Bulgaria
and Slovakia.
    CEE MARKETS: Polish stocks rose to their highest this year
on Thursday, as government comments eased concern that a bill to
convert Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys would damage the
country's banks.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
gained on Thursday as demand from the Balkans lifted prices,
offsetting falling consumption headed into the weekend and an
expected wind supply gain, traders said.
    NWR: Miners at New World Resources'  
Paskov mine will go on strike alert on Feb. 23 to protest
uncertainty over the social program and shutdown plan.
    Pravo, page 5
    
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

