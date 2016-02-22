FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22
February 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS===============================
    HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media
Enterprises  to release 2015 results before
U.S. market hours. Conference call at 1400 GMT.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    INTERVENTIONS: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl
said on Friday weakening the crown EURCZK= further would be the
"first line of defense" if the bank needed to ease monetary
policy.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TROOPS: The Czech Republic is ready to send around 100
soldiers to the eastern flank of NATO to help reinforce the
Baltics and Poland and deter Russia, Defence Minister Martin
Stropnicky said on Sunday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EU: Forget Brexit. The real obstacle to deeper European
integration is not the awkward British, whether they choose to
stay in the European Union with a "special status" or leave.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SLOVAK BORDER: Slovakia will take measures to protect its
border with Austria following Vienna's decision to cap the
number of migrants travelling through its territory, Slovak
Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: The crown stayed steady against the
euro on Friday, sticking to its cap, even though a senior Czech
central banker said weakening it would be the bank's "first line
of defence".
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
plunged on Friday due to warm weather expected to crimp normally
lower weekend demand and a jump in wind supply, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.013     27.013    0         -0.06
 vs Dollar         24.303     24.334    0.13       2.24
 Czech Equities    871.22     871.22    -0.83      -8.9
 U.S. Equities 16,391.99  16,413.43    -0.13      -5.93
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    PPF: Czech financial group PPF paid 109 million euros 
($121.09 million) in 2014 to acquire 1.5 percent of its own
shares from the majority shareholder, the richest Czech
businessman Petr Kellner, valuing the group at roughly at 200
billion crowns ($8.23 billion).
    Euro, page 33
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
($1 = 24.3160 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

