Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 24
#Biotechnology
February 24, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    February business cycle survey at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS===============================
    PRAGUE - First round of government bond auction.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    NWR: Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) 
 said on Wednesday its main shareholder group CERCL had
agreed to transfer its shares to the company to help a
restructuring.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said he
was sceptical on negative rates as a tool to prop up inflation.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRODUCER PRICES: Czech producer prices fell at their fastest
monthly pace since November 2008, dropping by a
deeper-than-expected 1.6 percent in January and showing the
challenge the central bank faces in lifting overall inflation.
    Story: Related news: 
     
    MIGRANTS: Greece raged at neighbours and began bussing
refugees and migrants back from its northern border on Tuesday,
after new restrictions by countries on the main land route to
Western Europe trapped hundreds behind a bottleneck at the
frontier.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia may consider reducing its budget deficit
more slowly, to allow for investments while still meeting EU
rules for fiscal consolidation, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
said in an interview.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: The forint eased against the euro on Tuesday as
the country's central bank said it may ease policy further next
month and other global markets turned negative, with crude
prices and equities retreating.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices edged higher on Tuesday due to power plant outages and
forecasts for falling renewable supply around the region,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.016     27.03     0.05      -0.07
 vs Dollar         24.542     24.535   -0.03       1.28
 Czech Equities    879.15     879.15    -0.84      -8.07
 U.S. Equities 16,431.78  16,620.66    -1.14      -5.7
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    EU: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said that if Great
Britain decides in June do leave the European Union, similar
debate might start also in the Czech Republic, eventually
affecting the general elections scheduled for autumn of 2017.
    Sobotka said that leaving the EU would bring Czechs back
under the influence of Russia.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    CEFC: China's CEFC company offered up to $100 million, the
highest bid, for the ZDAS machinery firm and it is in talks with
the Slovak owner, the paper said, citing several sources
familiar with the negotiations.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9002 euros)
($1 = 24.3160 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
