Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25
February 25, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    BREXIT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on
Wednesday Britain leaving the European Union would bring a wave
of nationalism and separatism to Europe.
    NWR: New World Resources' (NWR) NWRR.L NWRR.PR majority
owner has agreed to give up its shares, leaving control of the
struggling Czech coal miner to bondholders during a
restructuring needed to survive.
    CONFIDENCE: Czech February business and consumer confidence
dips.
    CEE MARKETS: The forint fell against the euro on Wednesday
after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) flagged the possibility
of rate cuts, a sign that Europe's "currency war" may intensify
ahead of the European Central Bank's March 10 meeting.
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
