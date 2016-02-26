FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26
February 26, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
    EXTRADITION: The Czech justice minister has allowed the
extradition of Ivory Coast citizen Faouzi Jaber to the United
States, where he is accused of trying to sell arms and drugs
with the aim of harming U.S. interests.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ZIKA: The Czech Republic has identified its first cases of
the mosquito-borne Zika virus in two Czechs returning from
separate trips to the Caribbean, Health Minister Svatopluk
Nemecek said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EPH: The two main shareholders of Czech energy group EPH
intend raising their stakes in the company to take full
ownership and could sell a minority share in its infrastructure
unit, EPH said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SECURITY: NATO members should overcome their misgivings
about further enlargement of the military alliance and continue
to take in new members after Montenegro joins later this year,
the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly firmed on
Thursday as equities tracked a rebound in stock markets in the
developed world ahead of a G20 meeting in Shanghai.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by diminishing demand
headed into the weekend, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.041     27.049    0.03      -0.16
 vs Dollar         24.456     24.571    0.47       1.63
 Czech Equities    865.67     865.67     1.2       -9.48
 U.S. Equities 16,697.29  16,484.99     1.29      -4.18
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
