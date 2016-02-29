Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 29

PRAGUE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== January money supply data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Relates news: ===========================NEWS================================= CASINOS: Austrian gaming technology firm Novomatic and a group of Czech investors have agreed to set up a joint venture to combine their shareholdings in Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries, the companies said on Friday. Story: Related news: ERSTE: Austrian lender Erste Group reported a better than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Friday thanks to a reduction in non-performing loans and increased lending and proposed a dividend payout at the higher end of its forecast. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty <EURPLN= hit a six-week high against the euro on Friday as dovish comments from other central banks in Central Europe made Polish assets look relatively more attractive. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for stronger renewable power output and diminishing demand at the weekend drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.023 27.059 0.13 -0.09 vs Dollar 24.674 24.653 -0.09 0.75 Czech Equities 865.37 865.37 -0.03 -9.51 U.S. Equities 16,639.97 16,697.29 -0.34 -4.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)