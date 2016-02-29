FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 29
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
February 29, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    January money supply data at 0900 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS===============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).
 News conference to follow.
    Relates news: 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    CASINOS: Austrian gaming technology firm Novomatic and a
group of Czech investors have agreed to set up a joint venture
to combine their shareholdings in Casinos Austria and Austrian
Lotteries, the companies said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ERSTE: Austrian lender Erste Group reported a
better than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Friday thanks
to a reduction in non-performing loans and increased lending and
proposed a dividend payout at the higher end of its forecast.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty <EURPLN= hit a six-week high against
the euro on Friday as dovish comments from other central banks
in Central Europe made Polish assets look relatively more
attractive.
        Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for stronger renewable power output and
diminishing demand at the weekend drove central and southeastern
European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.023     27.059     0.13     -0.09
 vs Dollar         24.674     24.653    -0.09      0.75
 Czech Equities    865.37     865.37     -0.03     -9.51
 U.S. Equities 16,639.97  16,697.29     -0.34     -4.51
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.