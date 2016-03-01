Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February due out at 0830 GMT End-February budget balance data (1300 GMT) Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================= NWR: A group of bondholders in New World Resources (NWR) which is set to become the coal miner's main owner is willing to put more money into the company if the state is also willing to provide support. Story: Related news: MONEY SUPPLY: The Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew by 9.7 percent annual at the end of January, after a revised 8.2 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies firmed on Monday, with the zloty outperforming the forint after Poland published strong economic output data. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and demand in the Balkans, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.046 27.027 -0.07 -0.18 vs Dollar 24.857 24.841 -0.06 0.02 Czech Equities 857.61 857.61 -0.9 -10.32 U.S. Equities 16,516.5 16,639.97 -0.74 -5.21 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= DEPOSITS: Bank deposits rose in January by 5.9 percent to a record 2.053 trillion crowns ($82.73 billion), according to central bank data. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 TEMELIN: Utility CEZ will begin testing nuclear fuel from U.S. group Westinghouse at its Temelin power plant in 2018. CEZ has a contract with Russia's Tvel until 2020. It could start a tender for a new supplier next year, a spokeswoman said. E15, page 5 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.8170 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)