March 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February due out at
0830 GMT
    End-February budget balance data (1300 GMT)
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    NWR: A group of bondholders in New World Resources (NWR)
  which is set to become the coal miner's main
owner is willing to put more money into the company if the state
is also willing to provide support.
    MONEY SUPPLY: The Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate
grew by 9.7 percent annual at the end of January, after a
revised 8.2 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed on Monday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies firmed on
Monday, with the zloty outperforming the forint after Poland
published strong economic output data.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and
demand in the Balkans, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.046     27.027    -0.07     -0.18
 vs Dollar         24.857     24.841    -0.06      0.02
 Czech Equities    857.61     857.61     -0.9     -10.32
 U.S. Equities 16,516.5   16,639.97     -0.74     -5.21
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    DEPOSITS: Bank deposits rose in January by 5.9 percent to a
record 2.053 trillion crowns  ($82.73 billion), according to
central bank data.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    TEMELIN: Utility CEZ will begin testing nuclear
fuel from U.S. group Westinghouse at its Temelin power plant in
2018. CEZ has a contract with Russia's Tvel until 2020. It could
start a tender for a new supplier next year, a spokeswoman said.
    E15, page 5
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
       
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 24.8170 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

