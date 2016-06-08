FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8
June 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
==========================NEWS==================================
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says received confirmation it
is entitled to indemnity for loss of petrochemical steam cracker
unit at Litvinov last year, no lower than $164 million.
    REUTERS SUMMIT - CHINA: Central and east European countries
are competing for Chinese investment in everything from banking
to beer, looking to lure firms in need of new markets whilst
securing a foothold for their own products in the huge but
difficult Chinese market.
 ** For more stories from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) could use negative
interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if
needed but it would not be the bank's main policy tool,
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday.
    EURO: None of the seven European Union countries obliged
eventually to adopt the euro now meet the criteria to switch
from their own currencies, the European Commission said in a
report on Tuesday.
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed to an 8-week high against the
euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish bill on converting Swiss
franc mortgages, to be announced on Tuesday, will harm banks
less than expected.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he would look into
the possibility of extending a loan to OKD, the insolvent mining
unit of New World Resources . He said OKD
could need up to a 400 million crown ($16.84 million) loan to
fill gaps to the end of August.
    GAMBLING: President Milos Zeman signed a new law with
stricter conditions for the gambling sector.
    Pravo, page 4
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.7580 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
