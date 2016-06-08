Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says received confirmation it is entitled to indemnity for loss of petrochemical steam cracker unit at Litvinov last year, no lower than $164 million. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT - CHINA: Central and east European countries are competing for Chinese investment in everything from banking to beer, looking to lure firms in need of new markets whilst securing a foothold for their own products in the huge but difficult Chinese market. Story: Related stories: ** For more stories from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit: CENBANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) could use negative interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if needed but it would not be the bank's main policy tool, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: EURO: None of the seven European Union countries obliged eventually to adopt the euro now meet the criteria to switch from their own currencies, the European Commission said in a report on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed to an 8-week high against the euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages, to be announced on Tuesday, will harm banks less than expected. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.005 27.053 0.18 -0.03 vs Dollar 23.757 24.537 3.18 4.44 Czech Equities 895.2 895.2 0.33 -6.39 U.S. Equities 17,938.28 17,920.33 0.1 2.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he would look into the possibility of extending a loan to OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources . He said OKD could need up to a 400 million crown ($16.84 million) loan to fill gaps to the end of August. Pravo, page 4 GAMBLING: President Milos Zeman signed a new law with stricter conditions for the gambling sector. Pravo, page 4 * For a story on the law Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.7580 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)