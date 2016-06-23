FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23
#Beverages - Brewers
June 23, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets mostly made mild gains
on Wednesday, buoyed by subsiding bookmakers' probabilities of a
British exit from the European Union that would be likely to
drive cash out of risky assets and towards safe havens.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.037     27.07    0.12       -0.14
 vs Dollar         23.855     23.915   0.25        4.05
 Czech Equities    852.05     852.05    1.16      -10.9
 U.S. Equities 17,780.83  17,829.73   -0.27        2.04
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PRAZDROJ: Plzensky Prazdroj from the SABMiller group raised
revenues by 3 percent to 14.4 billion crowns ($604.03 million)
last year and its net profit rose by 5 percent to 3.7 billion
crowns.
    E15, page 5
    
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's main minority shareholder, Paulinino,
is considering a call for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
as it does not agree with Unipetrol buying the loss-making
Spolana chemical plant from its mother, Poland's PKN Orlen.
    Paulinino is convinced that this purchase limits Unipetrol's
ability to pay higher dividend than the 5.52 crowns per share
approved at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
   
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

($1 = 23.8400 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
