Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 12

HIGHWAY TOLL: The Czech government approved the prolongation of a tolling contract with Kapsch TrafficCom.

CETIN: Moody's has assigned a first-time issuer rating of Baa2 to CETIN, with a stable outlook.

TEMELIN: CEZ said it was beginning to gradually reduce output at its Temelin nuclear power plant Unit 1 before a planned shutdown on Aug. 26.

CEE MARKETS: The forint led a rise of Central European assets on Monday as investors clung to hopes that credit rating agencies will upgrade Hungary in coming weeks, shrugging off Moody's decision not to change its junk rating on Friday.

TELECOMS: The government postponed talks on a planned tender for frequencies for fast mobile networks that would be available in the transition to the digital television standard DVB-T2. The auction, which should occur in the second half, could raise 4.6 billion crowns. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6

OKD: Government ministers agreed to lend OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources, money in August to pay July wages. The company and also Industry Minister Jan Mladek have said OKD needs financing of up to 1 billion crowns for the rest of the year. Lidove Noviny, page 12