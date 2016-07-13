FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 13
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
July 13, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: Czech economic growth is strong and
inflation should gradually rise towards its target, allowing the
central bank stick to its plan of exiting its weak currency
policy next year, the bank's new governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    C.BANK'S BENDA: Czech wage growth will accelerate into next
year, pushing up prices and allowing the currency to be unpegged
from the euro, a new central bank board member said in an
interview.    
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ has launched arbitration
seeking hundreds of millions of euros from Bulgaria for failure
to protect its energy investments, it said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell and the
forint eased as the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced
measures to squeeze out funds from its three-month deposits to
encourage local banks to buy government debt.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.042     27.006    -0.13     -0.16
 vs Dollar         24.436     24.342    -0.39      1.71
 Czech Equities    827.31     827.31      0.85    -13.49
 U.S. Equities 18,347.67  18,226.93      0.66      5.29
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    MOCHOVCE: Skoda JS, part of Russian engineering group OMZ,
signed a two year service deal with Rosatom for work on new
blocks at Slovakia's Mochovce nuclear power plant.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.