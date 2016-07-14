FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 14
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    MIGRATION: The European Commission proposed more unified EU
asylum rules on Wednesday, in a bid to stop people waiting for
refugee status moving around the bloc and disrupting its
passport-free zone.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENTRAL BANK: Czech economic growth is strong and inflation
should gradually rise towards its target, allowing the central
bank stick to its plan of exiting its weak currency policy next
year, the bank's new governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.    
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's financial sector led a retreat of
Central European shares on Wednesday as a sale of a stake in
Bank Pekao PEO.WA by UniCredit CRDI.MI reignited worries over
government interference in the sector.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.022     27.015   -0.03      -0.09
 vs Dollar         24.308     24.37     0.25       2.22
 Czech Equities    826.17     826.17    -0.14     -13.61
 U.S. Equities 18,372.12  18,347.67     0.13       5.44
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.